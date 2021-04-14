news

How Does Sharon Carter Feel About Steve Rogers Returning To Peggy At The End Of Avengers: Endgame?

Sharon Carter's Falcon and The Winter Soldier Poster
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for bringing serialized storytelling to the masses, most recently extending the story to TV shows on Disney+. Projects like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier have allowed for a number of characters to be further fleshed out, including Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter. Sharon appeared in the previous two Captain America movies, notably sharing a controversial kiss with Steve Rogers in Civil War. And she was recently asked how Sharon might feel about Steve going back in time for a happy ending with her Aunt Peggy.

Sharon Carter and Cap shared a flirtation in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, before Civil War revealed that she was actually Peggy's great-niece. The latter movie also made Sharon a fugitive, after stealing information and gear for #TeamCap. And considering Steve got his happy ending with Peggy in Avengers: Endgame, fans are wondering exactly how Emily VanCamp's character is feeling about getting the short end of the stick. The Revenge alum was recently asked about his, saying:

That’s a really interesting question and one that we really never touch on in the show and we really never touched on when we were coming back to Sharon and redeveloping who she is. I guess that’s up for interpretation. But listen, that wasn’t one of the things we prioritized and I think she’s got bigger fish to fry at this point.

Fair enough. Sharon Carter is simply trying to survive in the criminal world of Madripoor. She's managed to make her life in the lawless setting, and has definitely changed as a person. And for that reason it seems that Emily VanCamp and her character aren't really looking back toward Avengers: Endgame.

Emily VanCamp's comments to EW show what it's really like working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the rabid fandom has endless questions about the behemoth property, not even the cast has all the answers. This seemingly true regarding Sharon's reaction to Captain America's happy ending, at least for now.

While it doesn't look like Emily VanCamp has an official verdict on Sharon's feelings about Steve Rogers, the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame continue to play a major role in the projects that have followed. The snap, blip and five-year time jump has sent shock waves through the universe, and Sharon Carter is one of the many characters trying to live in the chaos.

It should be interesting to see what comes next for Sharon Carter, and if she ends up returning to the silver screen in Phase Four or Five. Putting the former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent back in the action would perhaps allow for her to finally address that kiss with Captain America, and how she might feel about him disappearing and leaving her a fugitive. Only time will tell.

The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on July 9th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

We Finally Know Where Sharon Carter Was During Avengers: Infinity War And Endgame
