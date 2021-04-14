Will Dune’s Writer Eric Roth Return For The Sequel? Here’s His Honest Thoughts

So while Eric Roth looks forward to seeing the second Dune movie, he's not that interested in writing it. Still, perhaps he could be talked into it; it doesn't seem like he's shutting the door on the idea entirely. But there are some other things he wants to write, and so he's happy to let somebody else work on this one.

Dune is expected to hit HBO Max and theaters simultaneously.