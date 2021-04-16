How Zack Snyder's Justice League Does Right By Jared Leto's Joker

Jared Leto Shows Joker’s Ominously Reserved Side In Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Subtlety is not a definitive characteristic of the Joker, who typically projects a manic, animated energy that can fall at risk of being zealously cartoonish. If Suicide Squad director David Ayer wanted that, I might call Jared Leto’s 2016 performance a success, but, to most audiences today, the Joker is no laughing matter. If you ask me (and you can likely credit Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning performance in The Dark Knight for this), they want to be afraid of him.

Was I afraid of Jared Leto in Zack Snyder’s Justice League? Hell yes, I was, with every delicately placed inflection of lunacy over his, otherwise, ominously soft-spoken demeanor. The performance's atmosphere was not only essential to the Snyder Cut's Knightmare scene's hopelessly grim tone, but also to a creepier Joker portrayal than we have seen in years. Actually, I think the character design deserves credit for that, too.