007 Odds: How Is Rege-Jean Page Doing In The James Bond Race After Leaving Netflix's Bridgerton?

Naturally we’ll be keeping an eye on how the 007 odds progress for Rege-Jean Page, and the rest of the field, between now and the release of Daniel Craig’s big swan song, No Time To Die. Though we’ll more than likely have to wait some time after the October 8 release of the 25th James Bond film before we hear anything official about who the next 007 will be. And, of course, those odds will be changing at the drop of a bow tie, so don’t get too attached to one candidate or another.