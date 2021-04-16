Disney World Vs. Disneyland: How Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Is Different At Each Theme Park

Unless you are desperate for a shot of rum in your Blue Milk (and if you are, maybe look into that), these differences between the two lands are unlikely to really make you have a different experience. At the same time, each of these differences are very noticeable. If you go to Galaxy's Edge at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World then, much like Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom, they will feel similar, but they will also feel strangely different, like you stepped into a parallel universe and found yourself in a slightly different version of a place you thought you knew so well.