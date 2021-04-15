Gal Gadot Reveals How Wonder Woman Was Influenced By Princess Diana

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Gal Gadot has become a household name over the past years, due to her acclaimed run playing Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe. She's brought both ferocity and tenderness to Diana Prince, and is showing no signs of slowing down. And it turns out that her characterization was actually informed by none other than the late Diana, Princess of Wales.
There was a ton of pressure for Gal Gadot to bring Wonder Woman to life in live-action for the first time on the big screen. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, and she recently revealed the way Princess Diana affected her character of the same name. As Gadot explained,
I remember watching a documentary about Princess Diana... and there was a part where they say that she was full of compassion and she always cared for the people. And that was like, ding, ding, ding, ding. That should be the Wonder Woman that we have.
Mind blown. That sense of kindness has always been part of Gal Gadot's characterization of Wonder Woman, especially in Patty Jenkins' pair of solo flicks. And it's fascinating to learn that Princess Diana served as inspiration for the actress while discovering the character.
Gal Gadot's comments come from her conversation with Vanity Fair ahead of the Academy Awards. While discussing her career, the chat understandably turned to her time as Wonder Woman. That's when Gadot shared the way she was influenced by The People's Princess. I wonder what other historical figures might have influenced Diana Prince.
Princess Diana of Wales died back in 1997, but her impact has continued to be felt in the decades following. Royals continue to dominate pop culture, and Diana has surprisingly also factored into the DC Extended Universe. All of a sudden Wonder Woman's various scenes with kids take a brand new meaning.
Diana, Princess of Wales' life also continues to be adapted into various forms of media. Emma Corrin debuted as Diana in the most recent season of Netflix's The Crown, winning an Emmy in the process. What's more, Kristen Stewart will play Diana in the highly anticipated biopic Spencer. The People's Princess indeed.
As for Gal Gadot, we were recently treated to more of her Wonder Woman thanks to the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League. The four-hour streaming event saw her once again bonding with a young girl, although it happened to be after brutally killing a group of terrorists. Wonder Woman is expected to get a threequel sometime in the future, but it's currently unclear when.
