The Sweet Way Kristen Stewart Supported Her Charlie’s Angels Co-Stars On The Set

The thing I appreciate most about Kristen is that she is so truthful in whatever it is she’s doing. She just can’t lie. She’s so authentic. And especially as this character, she was able to really lean into a side that people don’t always see of her. She’s just so funny and she’s so badass. She was always there for you emotionally. And she could also tell when I was feeling a bit in my head and she’d always be like, ‘You okay? You good?’ Just encouragement. Or if I clearly felt like, ‘Oh, well, that was a shit take,’ or I didn’t think I was good at whatever, and she’d be like, ‘Hey! Hey. Look at me.’ And she’d just give me a little moment, and I really appreciated that. And, you know, she’s Kristen Stewart! My girl’s been doing this for time, time, time. And she’s just a professional. She just knows her stuff.