Katherine Schwarzenegger Talks Chris Pratt Becoming A 'Girl Dad' For The First Time

As on their Instagram, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have taken immense pride in being parents. Pratt has gushed over his children without constantly posting their likeness on the internet. He seemed to find a good balance of maintaining his career and family at the same time. The same could be said about his wife. Like most fathers, the actor has turned into a gentle giant and protector with his first daughter. And the bond Pratt and his daughter hare will no doubt continue to grow in time.