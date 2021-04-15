Katherine Schwarzenegger Talks Chris Pratt Becoming A 'Girl Dad' For The First Time

Since their child’s birth, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have kept their daughter’s face hidden. While the public has continued to clamor over their daughter’s face, the couple hasn’t relented for good reason. Their daughter marked their first child together as well as Pratt’s first daughter. Schwarzenegger spoke on the actor becoming a first-time “girl dad.”
Chris Pratt seemed to have taken a different approach to raising his daughter compared to his son with actress Anna Faris. As seen on social media, Katherine Schwarzenegger appeared to spread the love between both children. Lately, Schwarzenegger has been gushing over the actor being a great dad. She said about Pratt’s skills as a “girl dad”:
But to be able to spend really quality time with my family has been such a great gift and then of course to see my husband step into the role of being a girl dad is so beautiful as well, so it's been all really nice.
As on their Instagram, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have taken immense pride in being parents. Pratt has gushed over his children without constantly posting their likeness on the internet. He seemed to find a good balance of maintaining his career and family at the same time. The same could be said about his wife. Like most fathers, the actor has turned into a gentle giant and protector with his first daughter. And the bond Pratt and his daughter hare will no doubt continue to grow in time.
In her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Katherine Schwarzenegger not only praised her movie star husband but gave her family kudos as well. She highlighted active her sister and brothers have been in her daughter’s life. Schwarzenegger said:
My sister is such a hands-on auntie and both my brothers, Patrick and Christopher, are just really great uncles to her. And to see both my parents step into their roles as grandparents has been such an incredible gift and definitely a silver lining of this crazy past year that we've had of, you know, not being able to see people the way we once did.
It was nice to know that Katherine Schwarzenegger’s family has taken an active role in her daughter’s life. That was significant as many families have been separated with little contact due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Schwarzenegger family has influenced her and Chris Pratt in many ways, including parenting style. Schwarzenegger praised her parents for bringing her and her siblings into a life outside of the spotlight. So, it seemed the couple has found the right balance between public and private life.
As the couple has stated numerous times, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt’s number one priority has been their family. Having a daughter can change a man’s perspective on life as seen on Pratt’s social media. Hopefully, the actor will continue to take pride in being a “girl dad.”