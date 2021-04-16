Things Like This Director On Debuting A Gay Love Story That’s Not About Coming Out

What I want people to take away that all love is universal. The feelings of love are universal. The fear of love is universal. The anxiety, the excitement, just the feelings of falling in love. We haven't had a story that's told just from the point of view of someone who happens to be a gay man, you know, or happens to be a gay man out of the closet. But I want the world to know that that doesn't change the fact that this movie can be watched by any person in the world and can be felt. You can feel represented. I mean, that's the thing. I felt represented by straight stories for years. I felt like I saw things that I related to and now I want people to feel like they see things that they relate to, but just in a gay story.