The Best Man Director Malcolm D. Lee On Barriers That Still Exist For Black Filmmakers

The good thing is, there's a lot of Black people working. I'm trying to hire writers and directors and producers and they're all busy. So that's a really amazing thing, bad for me, but wonderful that we're in a place right now where there's more. I mean, there's still a long way to go. I think there are still barriers that exist and I think that we need to expand beyond the American borders. Not only to provide and shoot content in other places but to expand our viewership as well.