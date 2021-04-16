Spider-Man 3: Alfred Molina Reveals How His Doctor Octopus Fits Into No Way Home

Now that we know that the Doctor Octopus appearing in Spider-Man: Far From Home is the same one from Spider-Man 2, it’d be reasonable to infer that Jamie Foxx will be playing the same Electro from 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Granted, that’s not confirmed yet, but even if it is, don’t expect him to look just like he did last time. Foxx already let slip that in No Way Home, his version of Electro won’t be blue. It’s also been rumored that Willem Dafoe will show up as Green Goblin, the first Spider-Man villain we ever watched unleash havoc in a cinematic setting.