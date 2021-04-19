Downton Abbey 2 Is Coming Soon, But What About Maggie Smith?

Focus Features has announced that not only is Downton Abbey 2 already in production as of last week, but the film will be hitting theaters on December 22, 2021. You’re reading that right, this Christmas will see a new chapter in the legacy of the ITV/PBS period drama, with the original principal cast slated to return. So it sounds like two things are about to happen: Dame Maggie Smith’s Dowager Countess is about to hurl some delicious barbs at whomever crosses her path, and Jim Carter will finally get a rest from all the morning chat shows asking him for sequel updates.