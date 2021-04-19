Black Panther 2's Martin Freeman Talks How 'Shocking' Moving On Without Chadwick Boseman Still Feels

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massively popular franchise, but there are a few properties that manage to stand out among the rest. Chief among them is Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther, which made history with its success and was a massive step forward for inclusion. The sequel is currently in development, and Martin Freeman will reprise his role as Everett Ross. The Emmy Award-winning actor recently explained how shocking it still is to move on without Chadwick Boseman.