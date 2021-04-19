Black Panther 2's Martin Freeman Talks How 'Shocking' Moving On Without Chadwick Boseman Still Feels

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massively popular franchise, but there are a few properties that manage to stand out among the rest. Chief among them is Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther, which made history with its success and was a massive step forward for inclusion. The sequel is currently in development, and Martin Freeman will reprise his role as Everett Ross. The Emmy Award-winning actor recently explained how shocking it still is to move on without Chadwick Boseman.
Actor Chadwick Boseman was a real-life hero to many, largely due to his Marel role as T’Challa aka Black Panther. Boseman died last summer after a private battle with colon cancer, with Ryan Coogler and company tasked with continuing the story of Wakanda while also honoring the late actor’s memory. Martin Freeman recently spoke to what it’s like thinking about Black Panther II without Boseman, saying:
Just before Chadwick died, if my memory serves correctly, the script had gone in. They had the script and they were working on the script, and then Chadwick died and sort of immediately thought, ‘Oh, okay, I could see a world where there’s no Black Panther then, because how can you do a Black Panther without Black Panther?’ So, I still don’t know what that’s going to look like. And no, obviously, before Chad died, the idea of doing it without him would have been a stupid idea. It would have been crazy. It was very shocking, and still is very, very strange, that he is not here. So, I’m as curious as you are to see what that will look like and I find out quite soon. All I know is that I’m in it.
It looks like Martin Freeman is in the dark regarding the future of the Black Panther franchise, just like the rest of us. And as other members of the cast and crew have previously expressed, it’s been a difficult task trudging forward without their beloved leader.
Martin Freeman’s comments to Collider show what it’s really like working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The studio is known for its notoriously high security, and that certainly extends to its actors. Because while Freeman will have a role in Black Panther II, not even he knows how the sequel will function without Chadwick Bosman.
Emotions are clearly high for everyone involved in Black Panther II. After all, the cast and crew are still very much mourning Chadwick Boseman at this time. These feelings will likely be amplified once filming actually begins, and both Boseman and T’Challa are absent.
It’s currently unclear what Black Panther II might entail, but Ryan Coogler and company have shut down rumors about T’Challa being recast, or Chadwick Boseman being brought back via visual effects. Fans are wondering who might take on the mantle next, with theories including Shuri, Okoye, and M’Baku.
