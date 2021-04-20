What It's Like To Wait In Line For Disneyland Tickets For 8 Hours

The questions in my mind were incessant and there was maybe even a little sweat. How long would go on? Should I reload the window now? Should I close it and try to get back in. Will I lose my spot in line if I do that? Have I already lost my spot in line and I won't get a new one unless I do it? What exactly is the right call here? In the end, I made the simple decision to do nothing. It had worked so far. The page itself still seemed to be live, the little animated Thunder Mountain Railroad at the top and that damn goat that had been haunting me for the last five hours were still there, so I continued to hang out.