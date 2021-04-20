Zack Snyder And Batman V Superman's Writer Reveal Their Alternate Titles For The Film

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League graced our presence last month on HBO Max, and its four hours success is still pretty fresh in our minds. That said, hype surrounding the new version of Justice League has brought out some new information on one of Snyder’s older DC films: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Apparently that film could have actually been named a number of variations, as Snyder and writer Chris Terrio had a few alternate titles they would have preferred over what ended up happening.