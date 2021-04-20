Michael B. Jordan Shares Wild Video About Without Remorse’s Stunts

Recently, Michael B. Jordan revealed his secret for doing stunts. When it comes to fighting choreography, the actor talked about learning dance moves to perfect his scenes in the Creed films and Black Panther. He admitted to getting an adrenaline rush from doing dangerous stunts while shooting the action film. Jordan’s love for doing stunts comes through the screen in every scene he’s in. So the actor seemed ready to take up the same mantle as Cruise, The Rock and many of today’s top action stars.