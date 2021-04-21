The Rock Says He May Need To Hand Aquaman A 'Whuppin' After Love For Jason Momoa Gets Real In His House

As far as the battle between Black Adam and Aquaman goes, who know? Maybe we'll see it one day. While we understand that Black Adam is going to predate the modern DC film universe by centuries, these are superhero movies, and anything is certainly possible. As far as we know Black Adam does take place in the same universe as Aquaman, just a long time beforehand. And the expectation is that, at some point, we will see Black Adam and Shazam together, and that will likely require Black Adam making it into the modern day somehow.