Walt Disney World: One Sign Things Are Getting Back To Normal After A Year Of Pandemic Changes

Ever since things started to shut down around the country more than a year ago we've been waiting for the day that things "get back to normal." While it's far from clear that things will ever be entirely like they were before the shutdown, we have seen a slow progression toward something that much more closely resembles the pre-pandemic world. As vaccinations have become more prevalent restrictions have slowly been relaxed, and that's certainly true at theme parks like Walt Disney World. Recently the resort began to allow guests to take pictures outdoors without masks, and now, they are once again allowing guests to fill up their own drinks at self serve dispensers.