Channing Tatum Is Feeling All The Love As He Gets Close To Wrapping On His Directorial Debut

It will soon be fifteen years since Channing Tatum first turned heads with Step Up. These days, he’s gone from sidewards-cap-wearing heartthrob to the star and director of his own work with his upcoming movie, Dog. The comedy wrapped filming back in November, and Tatum has since been working on the final cut of the movie. He just shared his progress on Dog, and it’s really coming along.
The 40-year-old Magic Mike star took to his social media to share a glimpse of where he is at in the process of finishing up Dog. Take a look at the update from Instagram:
Channing Tatum sounds like he’s really proud to be sitting in front of the body of work he starred in and directed. While he has certainly tried on different hats prior aside from acting, like writing and producing, to have a directing credit on a film is major, and Tatum claims he loves how it has turned out.
The social media post racked up a ton of love from fans and other Hollywood professionals alike, including over 600 congratulatory comments for Channing Tatum. The actor’s partner-in-crime for 21 Jump Street, Jonah Hill, even sent him some love with this comment:
Yeah boy!!!!
Jonah Hill has moved to the director’s chair as well with 2018’s Mid90s. The dramedy about a group of teens was written and directed by Hill, and it became critically-acclaimed and reached award season buzz. It’s great to see the pair cheering each other on years after starring in 22 Jump Street together.
Channing Tatum was soaking in the love following his update, reposting a number of friends sharing their excitement for the film. Among them were Canadian filmmaker Cole Walliser, fitness trainer Trey Allen and author/podcaster Samantha Baines. Dog will also be co-directed by his Magic Mike collaborator Reid Carolin from a script they wrote together with Brett Rodriguez.
The movie centers on Channing Tatum’s character of Briggs, who takes his companion Lulu (who will be a Belgian Malinois) on a road trip down the Pacific Coast in order to catch their best friend and handler’s funeral. It looks like it will be a heartfelt family film, and I can’t wait to see what Tatum brings to the table.
Since his seven-year-old daughter Everly Tatum has been growing up, Channing Tatum has been opting for different kinds of roles, including voice work on the LEGO movies and Smallfoot. Channing Tatum also wrote a children’s book during quarantine inspired by Everly called The One and Only Sparkella. The book is set to hit shelves this May.
Dog is coming out February 18, 2022. Until then, check out what movies are coming out this year with CinemaBlend’s 2021 release schedule.