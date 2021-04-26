What To Know About Dune If You've Never Read The Book

Arrakis

From a distance, Arrakis doesn’t seem like much. As you would expect from a desert planet, it’s hot and dry, and if you’re not properly equipped to deal with the atmosphere it can be lethal. That being said, it is one of the most important, if not the most important, places in the Dune universe (the name of the series comes from the world’s nickname). It’s the source of the universe’s most valuable resource (more on that in a second), and thus control over it is very important. That being said, the weather conditions aren’t the only threat that exist, as there is always the lingering threat of massive sandworms which tunnel below the ground and regularly breach the surface to consume all manners of people, places, and things.