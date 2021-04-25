Why Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Is Rated PG-13

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Some things are inevitable in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Another Avengers movie is always in the distance, and some new theory about what something like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier means in the long run is waiting to be debunked. Not to mention that the MCU’s cinematic entries are always going to be rated PG-13, at least for the foreseeable future. So Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow’s recently being branded with that particular label is not that surprising, nor are the reasons.