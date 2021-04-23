Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Reveals Husband Actually Threw Her Finger Away In Unheroic Kitchen Incident

Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, has had quite the past year. We saw the release of Wonder Woman 1984 and its gag real, as well as Zack Snyder's Justice League, while also teasing a new project while debuting her pregnancy. Her role as Dianna Prince, which she has stated has been influenced by Princess Diana, has shown how heroic and powerful she can be on screen. Gadot is not immune to having accidents though, as she recently revealed that her husband threw her finger away in a very unheroic incident in the kitchen.