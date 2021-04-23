Scott Pilgrim Alternate Ending: Edgar Wright Tells Us Which Ending He Prefers And Why

What happened was, as we were making the movie, Bryan is carrying on with the books. And then, his book 6 is different from our film, but is also different from the outlines that we’d worked on. Which is totally fine, and I had no problem with that, because I felt like, this is an adaptation, and these things are kind of going their different way. One thing is the book, and one thing is the film, and that’s totally fine. The thing is the ending that we’d originally done where [Scott] ended up with Knives, we had originally written that to be a little like the endings of The Graduate or The Heartbreak Kid, which have these slightly kind of bittersweet, enigmatic endings. In both films, the hero gets what he wants, but is it what he really needs? And so you’re left with a question mark that’s like, ‘Huh. Maybe I did the wrong thing?’