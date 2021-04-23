news

It's Official: There's A Grosser Pickle Delicacy Out There Than Disneyland’s Peanut Butter Monstrosity

Disneyland's pickle corn dog

Disney parks are known for their creativity. Usually it's about experiencing some remarkable attraction from Walt Disney Imagineering that makes you feel like you're truly inside the world of your favorite movie. However, another area where Disneyland and Walt Disney World get really creative is when it comes to food. However, sometimes that creativity can really go overboard, as it may have done recently when Disneyland revealed the pickle corn dog, a food item which is exactly what it sounds like, a corn dog wrapped in a pickle.

The new food item, which could be found at the Touch of Disney food event at Disney California Adventure, and will still be available when the theme park reopens next week. consists of a hot dog, wrapped in a pickle, deep fried like a corndog, and then sprinkled with panko breadcrumbs. The item is then served with a side peanut butter for dipping. A lot of people, including our own Eric Eisenberg, thought the thing sounded terrible, but I think it can be beat. Because apparently pickles wrapped in cotton candy are a thing? Nobody tell Disney.

The Tipsy Bartender on Facebook says he's seen Cotton Candy Pickles online, and I have to wonder where he's been online where he would see this. Is this a dark web thing? He takes premade cotton candy and wraps them around pickles like this is a thing that normal people do and I don't even understand it.

I don't mind pickles. I'll eat them on anything, though i don't usually consume entire pickles in one sitting. I like cotton candy. It's one of those things you can only find in places like theme parks so I frequently do just that when I have the chance. And yet, combining these two things together sounds terrible. Are there really people who eat this?

And I say this as somebody who doesn't actually completely hate the idea of the Disneyland pickle corn dog. I'll be in the park in June and plan on giving this thing a try just to see. The corn dog itself isn't that wild. I like pickle relish on hot dogs, so adding an actual pickle is really just the next logical step. And the panko probably just adds a textural element, a crunch, that would not be out of place. I will agree that the peanut butter side is questionable. Sweetness is not what that corn dog needs, and the side looks like pretty standard smooth peanut butter.

But in the same way that peanut butter would probably throw the salty sweet balance of the Disneyland corn dog all out of whack, mixing a pickle and cotton candy would do the same thing to an even more extreme degree. But maybe I'm the crazy one. What do you think? Which of these "delicacies" would you be more interested in trying? Let us know in the poll below.

Which pickle on a stick food would you rather eat?
RESULTS
Up Next

The Emotional Reaction Phineas And Ferb’s Creators Had To Seeing The Characters In Disneyland
More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

After Confusion About Who's Able To Purchase Disneyland Tickets Right Now, The Theme Park Weighs In news 1d After Confusion About Who's Able To Purchase Disneyland Tickets Right Now, The Theme Park Weighs In Dirk Libbey
Walt Disney World: One Sign Things Are Getting Back To Normal After A Year Of Pandemic Changes news 2d Walt Disney World: One Sign Things Are Getting Back To Normal After A Year Of Pandemic Changes Dirk Libbey
James Gunn Just Confirmed Some Fun Info About GOTG Vol. 3 And The Disney World Ride In One Fell Swoop. You're Welcome news 3d James Gunn Just Confirmed Some Fun Info About GOTG Vol. 3 And The Disney World Ride In One Fell Swoop. You're Welcome Dirk Libbey

Trending Movies

The Mauritanian Feb 12, 2021 The Mauritanian Rating TBD
The Tomorrow War Jul 2, 2021 The Tomorrow War Rating TBD
Minamata Feb 4, 2021 Minamata Rating TBD
Herself Jan 8, 2021 Herself Rating TBD
The Croods: A New Age Nov 25, 2020 The Croods: A New Age 6
One Specific Godzilla vs. Kong Kill Was Actually Inspired By Friday The 13th TBD One Specific Godzilla vs. Kong Kill Was Actually Inspired By Friday The 13th Rating TBD
Stowaway Ending Explained: What Happened In Anna Kendrick And Daniel Dae Kim’s Space Thriller TBD Stowaway Ending Explained: What Happened In Anna Kendrick And Daniel Dae Kim’s Space Thriller Rating TBD
Beyonce's Choreographer Might Have The Solution To Addison Rae's Tonight Show Drama TBD Beyonce's Choreographer Might Have The Solution To Addison Rae's Tonight Show Drama Rating TBD
Here's Your Daily Dose Of Zac Efron Going Full Calendar Model In Fireman Suit TBD Here's Your Daily Dose Of Zac Efron Going Full Calendar Model In Fireman Suit Rating TBD
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Reveals Husband Actually Threw Her Finger Away In Unheroic Kitchen Incident TBD Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Reveals Husband Actually Threw Her Finger Away In Unheroic Kitchen Incident Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information