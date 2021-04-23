It's Official: There's A Grosser Pickle Delicacy Out There Than Disneyland’s Peanut Butter Monstrosity

And I say this as somebody who doesn't actually completely hate the idea of the Disneyland pickle corn dog. I'll be in the park in June and plan on giving this thing a try just to see. The corn dog itself isn't that wild. I like pickle relish on hot dogs, so adding an actual pickle is really just the next logical step. And the panko probably just adds a textural element, a crunch, that would not be out of place. I will agree that the peanut butter side is questionable. Sweetness is not what that corn dog needs, and the side looks like pretty standard smooth peanut butter.