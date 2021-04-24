Mortal Kombat Ending: How The Film Sets Up A Future Of Karnage

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Warning: Spoilers for Mortal Kombat are in play. If you haven’t tested your might with this film just yet, you may want to take the next portal out of here and return once you’re current.

After decades of wishing, hoping, and eventually finding its way out of development hell, Mortal Kombat is finally back on the big screen. Fans and newcomers alike should be thrilled by the action on display, as director Simon McQuoid’s video game blockbuster provides yet another reimagining of this arcade classic.