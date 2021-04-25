Avatar 2: How James Cameron Is Handling The ‘Pressure’ That Comes With Making The Sequel

James Cameron joked about crying every day at the thought of topping the first Avatar. There is some truth behind the exaggerations, especially when you consider just how much of a cultural moment the film became when it released years ago. Cameron said they try every day to capture what made the first film resonate with fans and how to do something that will stand on its own at the same time. It’s a healthy way to take on such a project, and if anyone can pull it off, it’s James Cameron.