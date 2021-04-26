news

Lord Of The Rings Alum Recalls Having On-Set Panic Attack Due To Heavy Prosthetics

Lord of the Rings

Part of the magic of the Lord of the Rings franchise is its ability to really put us in the fantasy, and a lot of that has to do with the spectacular job the makeup artists and costume designers did with transforming plain ol’ humans into mythical monsters and species. While it’s super entertaining for us watching through a screen, it’s apparently not always fun for the actors underneath all that makeup and prosthetics. In fact, Lord of the Rings alum Stephen Ure, who played one of the Orcs with speaking lines, had a silent panic attack during a scene due to all the heavy prosthetics he was wearing on his face.

Lord of the Rings’ Stephen Ure recently recalled a moment of panic in between shots where he felt suffocated by the prosthetics that turned him into one of the orcs we see on screen. It sounds pretty terrifying even second hand, let alone if you are actually the person it is happening to! Here it is in his own words to Thrillist:

As Grishnakh, we were just in between shots, and I suddenly lost my swallow mechanism. That made me a bit panicky and then I sort of hyperventilated a little bit. The more the panic is coming the worst that it is. I'd never really experienced a panic like that. Iwas maybe three seconds away from ripping the face off so I could breathe, I thought I couldn't breathe.

Getting into character on a movie set can, in many cases, take hours, and that was surely the case for a lot of actors on set of Lord of the Rings. In the same interview, Stephen Ure says he pretty much had to suffer under all of the weight on his face and keep himself from ripping the heavy prosthetics off. I’m sure producers are grateful the actor chose not to do this one for specific reason as well. This is what Ure had to say on the matter:

No one can tell because I'm under all that stuff. Suddenly, I just could swallow again. Nobody knew anything. That was my own little episode. I was completely freaked out for a minute. That could have been terrible. If I had ripped that face off then that's the day gone. That would have cost tens of thousands of dollars.

In the 20 years since Stephen Ure’s portrayal of an orc in one of the most well-known franchises in history, you would hope that the use of prosthetics has become a little easier on actors. Hopefully, time has eliminated the panic attack-triggering effects heavy prosthetics can have. Some films do use CGI and other digital means to transform actors but, sometimes, getting the very real effect of prosthetics is worth it. Yet as I mentioned before, you have to remember that fans aren’t the ones wearing them.

To suffer in silence like that in the name of saving time and money on the production is just pure professionalism. He likely is not alone in his experience, either, because a ton of movies use heavy prosthetics on the faces of actors - it takes a lot of talent to work under those circumstances! I never thought it’d be thanking one of the Lord of the Rings baddies, and an orc for that matter, but your sacrifice is very appreciated by this fan, Stephen Ure!

Up Next

Lord Of The Rings’ Peter Jackson Reveals His Favorite Movie Scene
More From This Author
Amazon's Lord Of The Rings Budget Reportedly Revealed, And It's Gobsmackingly Huge television 1w Amazon's Lord Of The Rings Budget Reportedly Revealed, And It's Gobsmackingly Huge Adrienne Jones
7 Movie Crossover Fights We Want To See After Godzilla vs. Kong news 2w 7 Movie Crossover Fights We Want To See After Godzilla vs. Kong Sarah El-Mahmoud
Lord Of The Rings’ Ian McKellen Jokes About How He Landed The Role Of Gandalf news 1M Lord Of The Rings’ Ian McKellen Jokes About How He Landed The Role Of Gandalf Sarah El-Mahmoud

Trending Movies

Locked Down Jan 14, 2021 Locked Down 8
Mortal Kombat Apr 23, 2021 Mortal Kombat 5
Nomadland Feb 19, 2021 Nomadland 9
Avengers: Infinity War Apr 27, 2018 Avengers: Infinity War 9
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
Thunderbolts: What You Need To Know About The Marvel Team And How They May Fit Into The MCU TBD Thunderbolts: What You Need To Know About The Marvel Team And How They May Fit Into The MCU Rating TBD
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's John Walker Actor Shares Thoughts On His Potential MCU Future TBD The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's John Walker Actor Shares Thoughts On His Potential MCU Future Rating TBD
Upcoming Don Cheadle Movies And TV Shows: What’s Next For The Marvel Star TBD Upcoming Don Cheadle Movies And TV Shows: What’s Next For The Marvel Star Rating TBD
John Cena Vs. The Rock: A History Of Their WWE Feud TBD John Cena Vs. The Rock: A History Of Their WWE Feud Rating TBD
Chadwick Boseman Not Winning The Oscar Might Be The Biggest Shock TBD Chadwick Boseman Not Winning The Oscar Might Be The Biggest Shock Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information