Oscars 2021: The 7 Most Memorable Moments From The Academy Awards

In this time, with all of the internet and social media and algorithms that want us to think a certain way, the 24-hour news cycle, tt’s my hope that we teach our kids: refuse hate. Don’t hate anybody. I refuse to hate someone because they’re Mexican or because they are black or white, or LGBTQ. I refuse to hate someone because they’re a police officer or because they’re Asian. I would hope we would refuse hit hate. And I want to take this humanitarian award and dedicate it to anyone who wants to stand in the middle. Because that’s where healing, where conversation, where change happens. It happens in the middle. Anyone who wants to meet me in the middle to refuse hate and blanket judgment, this one's for you, too.