6 Most Beautiful Shots In West Side Story's First Trailer

Jets vs. Sharks - Crossing Shadows

If you were to boil down West Side Story to a handful of concepts, one of the most iconic would be the clash between the street gangs at the heart of it all: the Jets and the Sharks. And throughout the trailer, we see various glimpses of both gangs marching towards each other, in the name of streetbound combat. But perhaps the greatest shot from that classic rivalry is one of the first, which shows us both groups heading to each other in a dark alley, ready to rumble.