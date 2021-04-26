Why Brie Larson’s Scott Pilgrim Song Took 10 Years To Be Released

So the new soundtrack, that I think just came out, somebody texted me today and said that they got their copy before I did. I don’t even have my copy yet. But it has that on it and some other stuff as well. There was such a treasure trove of stuff. One of the things that’s on the album, that hasn’t previously been released, was I had this demo of Beck working out the “Ramona” song. He basically just improvises five different versions of that song, and just hearing him kind of just do it straight to tape, noodling and working it out. I asked Beck, I said, ‘Hey, is it ok to put all of these on? Because it’s fascinating.’ There’s a lot of good stuff on there.