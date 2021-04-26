Fantastic Beasts 3 Casting Report Teases More Drama For Dumbledore

Fantastic Beasts 3 is a movie with a lot of questions surrounding it, and as many if not more, are based around what's happening with the production itself rather than the story being told. However, some new details have been revealed, along with some speculation, that may give us a few more pieces to the Fantastic Beasts 3 puzzle, specifically around a brand new character and how she might relate to Albus Dumbledore.
Earlier this month Warner Bros. revealed a handful of new characters who make their debut in Fantastic Beasts 3, among them, is Prof. Lola Daisy, a character who is described as being an instructor at Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and also an ally of Eulalie Hicks, the character played by Jessica Williams who was introduced in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. However, Harry Potter fan site the Leaky Cauldron claims to have some additional details about how this new character will fit into the story.
According to the report Lola Daisy is the potions master at Ilvermorny, and Eulalie Hicks tells Newt Scamander to contact her to get some details on a creature found in Brazil that has venom frequently used in potions. However, Albus Dumbledore tells Newt to be wary of the woman, because apparently some years before, at an Alchemical Conference, Dumbledore and Nicholas Flamel had a run in with the woman. Apparently Dumbledore won a prize at the event, but Daisy has always felt Dumbledore cheated and has been out to get some measure of revenge. Scamander is wary to make the trip to Ilvermorny, in part because he's not sure Dumbledore is telling him the whole story.
And that makes some sense, because if any fan of the Harry Potter franchise as a whole knows anything, it's than Dumbledore never tells anybody the whole story. It seems that wherever we go Dumbledore has some history to deal with. Of course, the bigger question of Fantastic Beasts 3 is just how the revelation that Dumbledore has a secret sibling is going to be handled.
While we do know for sure that the character of Prof. Lola Daisy will be in Fantastic Beasts 3, played by actress Kalliyope Floras, the rest of the details should be treated as rumor for right now. Still, there's nothing here that would make one discount this report out of hand, it certainly sounds like the sort of thing we'd see in a Fantastic Beasts movie.
Despite the continued delayed of Fantastic Beasts 3 due to the pandemic as well as the major cast shake up that resulted in the role of Grindelwald being taken over by Mads Mikkelsen, the third film in the franchise is now set to debut in July of 2022.