news

Fantastic Beasts 3 Casting Report Teases More Drama For Dumbledore

Jude Law as Dumble dore in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts 3 is a movie with a lot of questions surrounding it, and as many if not more, are based around what's happening with the production itself rather than the story being told. However, some new details have been revealed, along with some speculation, that may give us a few more pieces to the Fantastic Beasts 3 puzzle, specifically around a brand new character and how she might relate to Albus Dumbledore.

Earlier this month Warner Bros. revealed a handful of new characters who make their debut in Fantastic Beasts 3, among them, is Prof. Lola Daisy, a character who is described as being an instructor at Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and also an ally of Eulalie Hicks, the character played by Jessica Williams who was introduced in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. However, Harry Potter fan site the Leaky Cauldron claims to have some additional details about how this new character will fit into the story.

According to the report Lola Daisy is the potions master at Ilvermorny, and Eulalie Hicks tells Newt Scamander to contact her to get some details on a creature found in Brazil that has venom frequently used in potions. However, Albus Dumbledore tells Newt to be wary of the woman, because apparently some years before, at an Alchemical Conference, Dumbledore and Nicholas Flamel had a run in with the woman. Apparently Dumbledore won a prize at the event, but Daisy has always felt Dumbledore cheated and has been out to get some measure of revenge. Scamander is wary to make the trip to Ilvermorny, in part because he's not sure Dumbledore is telling him the whole story.

Related

Eddie Redmayne Does Think Newt Scamander Is On The Autism Spectrum

And that makes some sense, because if any fan of the Harry Potter franchise as a whole knows anything, it's than Dumbledore never tells anybody the whole story. It seems that wherever we go Dumbledore has some history to deal with. Of course, the bigger question of Fantastic Beasts 3 is just how the revelation that Dumbledore has a secret sibling is going to be handled.

While we do know for sure that the character of Prof. Lola Daisy will be in Fantastic Beasts 3, played by actress Kalliyope Floras, the rest of the details should be treated as rumor for right now. Still, there's nothing here that would make one discount this report out of hand, it certainly sounds like the sort of thing we'd see in a Fantastic Beasts movie.

Despite the continued delayed of Fantastic Beasts 3 due to the pandemic as well as the major cast shake up that resulted in the role of Grindelwald being taken over by Mads Mikkelsen, the third film in the franchise is now set to debut in July of 2022.

More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Star Wars And 5 Other Major Franchises With Mads Mikkelsen Involved news 5d Star Wars And 5 Other Major Franchises With Mads Mikkelsen Involved Will Ashton
Harry Potter Star Touches On What Anonymity During COVID Mask-Wearing Has Been Like news 6d Harry Potter Star Touches On What Anonymity During COVID Mask-Wearing Has Been Like Carlie Hoke
Harry Potter Actress Helen McCrory Was Candid With Her Family About Moving On After Her Passing news 7d Harry Potter Actress Helen McCrory Was Candid With Her Family About Moving On After Her Passing Mike Reyes

Trending Movies

Godzilla vs. Kong Mar 31, 2021 Godzilla vs. Kong 7
Nomadland Feb 19, 2021 Nomadland 9
Judas And The Black Messiah Feb 12, 2021 Judas And The Black Messiah 8
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Jun 4, 2021 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Rating TBD
Black Widow Jul 9, 2021 Black Widow Rating TBD
Why The New Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Show Is More Of A ‘Reimagining’ Than A Reboot, According To Alfonso Ribeiro TBD Why The New Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Show Is More Of A ‘Reimagining’ Than A Reboot, According To Alfonso Ribeiro Rating TBD
What To Know About Dune If You've Never Read The Book TBD What To Know About Dune If You've Never Read The Book Rating TBD
Why Brie Larson’s Scott Pilgrim Song Took 10 Years To Be Released TBD Why Brie Larson’s Scott Pilgrim Song Took 10 Years To Be Released Rating TBD
Mortal Kombat: What Fans Are Saying About The Video Game Adaptation TBD Mortal Kombat: What Fans Are Saying About The Video Game Adaptation Rating TBD
Battlestar Galactica’s Katee Sackhoff Reveals Details About Fighting For The Role Of Starbuck TBD Battlestar Galactica’s Katee Sackhoff Reveals Details About Fighting For The Role Of Starbuck Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information