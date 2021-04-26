Fantastic Beasts 3 Casting Report Teases More Drama For Dumbledore

According to the report Lola Daisy is the potions master at Ilvermorny, and Eulalie Hicks tells Newt Scamander to contact her to get some details on a creature found in Brazil that has venom frequently used in potions. However, Albus Dumbledore tells Newt to be wary of the woman, because apparently some years before, at an Alchemical Conference, Dumbledore and Nicholas Flamel had a run in with the woman. Apparently Dumbledore won a prize at the event, but Daisy has always felt Dumbledore cheated and has been out to get some measure of revenge. Scamander is wary to make the trip to Ilvermorny, in part because he's not sure Dumbledore is telling him the whole story.