Even Gwyneth Paltrow Wasn’t Immune To Covid Weight Gain

I’ve noticed over the past couple of years that my metabolism has slowed down. I know a lot of that is like perimenopause. I’m 48 years old and I know women tend to lose up to 30% of their metabolic speed once they enter this phase of life. So, I know some of it is that. I think maybe some of it is because I got COVID. My physician in New York was saying that that was affecting a lot of his patients’ metabolisms as well. But what I really noticed was the snap back that I used to have, like if I gained some weight I could quickly eat really well for a couple of days and exercise a lot and it would all be gone. That was not happening over the past year.