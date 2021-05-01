Blackguard: What DC Comics Teaches Us About Pete Davidson's The Suicide Squad Character

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

I have a feeling that Pete Davidson’s character in The Suicide Squad is not going to last in the movie for very long, to be perfectly honest. There has been a lot talk among fans of which characters will survive director James Gunn’s new DC Comics adaptation and, for Blackguard, the odds of showing up in a sequel do not look very good. This prediction comes not from any malice toward the Saturday Night Live star, who I am actually a fan of, but from the research I have done on the supervillain’s story from the comics.