The Batman: See What Game Of Thrones’ Jaime Lannister Could Look Like As Two-Face

Jaime Lannister talking to Cersei
If you’ve been paying even casual attention to the movie industry, you’ll see that superhero movies are everywhere. And given the popularity of DC’s Batman, he’s been adapted for film countless times throughout the years. The next adaptation is Matt Reeves’ The Batman, and some epic fan art has imagined Game of Thrones alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as the iconic villain Two-Face.

The Batman will be set outside of the main DCEU timeline, with Matt Reeves focusing on a lesser experienced version of the title character played by Robert Pattinson. Bruce Wayne will face off against a trio of heroes, but fans are already theorizing about what might come in a possible future. That includes seeing Jaime Lannister as Two-Face, check it out below:

I mean, how cool is that? Two-Face is a beloved member of Batman’s rogue gallery, so he seems like an obvious choice for a possible The Batman sequel. And while there’s been no indication of Matt Reeves’ plans for the future, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau obviously has his share of experience with genre work.

The above piece of fan art comes to us from the Instagram of digital artist Aitesam Farooq. They’ve amassed 165K followers on the social media outlet, thanks to the stunning renderings that bring fan castings and theories to life. And seeing Game of Thrones’ Jaime Lannister as one of Gotham City’s deadliest villains is definitely going to get the attention of the fandom.

Following The Batman’s release, Matt Reeves is bringing a spinoff series to HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

While information and footage about The Batman is limited, anticipation has been steadily building since Robert Pattinson was announced as the title character. The teaser showed Matt Reeves ultra-realistic vision for the project, and which will feature the origin stories of Riddler, Penguin, and Catwoman. We’ll just have to see which character are introduced if Warner Bros. moves forward with a sequel.

The pressure is on for The Batman, as Matt Reeves’ DC debut has been a very long time coming. Robert Pattinson also has big shoes to fill after the various actors that preceded him, most recently Ben Affleck. Luckily for Pattinson, he’ll be working with a killer cast including Paul Dano, Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, and Jeffery Wright.

The Batman is currently expected to arrive in theaters on March 4th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience

