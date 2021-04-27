The Batman: See What Game Of Thrones’ Jaime Lannister Could Look Like As Two-Face

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

If you’ve been paying even casual attention to the movie industry, you’ll see that superhero movies are everywhere. And given the popularity of DC’s Batman, he’s been adapted for film countless times throughout the years. The next adaptation is Matt Reeves’ The Batman, and some epic fan art has imagined Game of Thrones alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as the iconic villain Two-Face.