news

Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Addresses Horrifying Ewok Theory

C-3PO surrounded by Ewoks in Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Most of the time, if you're enjoying the movie that you're watching and you're really engrossed in the story, you won't notice those little moments that, perhaps, don't make a great deal of sense. If, however, you watch a great movie many times, you might eventually start to notice the things that got by you the first few times. At this point, it feels like the original Star Wars trilogy has been nitpicked to death, but there is at least one element, involving the Ewoks in Return of the Jedi, that apparently Mark Hamill had never considered, and now that it's been brought to his attention, he's trying to forget he ever heard it.

It's an easy moment to overlook, and so many people likely have, but a hilarious meme was brought to Mark Hamill's attention which suggests that the adorable Ewoks may have actually eaten somebody. And now that the suggestion was made to the Star Wars actor, he says he's going to simply try to never think about it again.

I, like Mark Hamill, had never considered this, and now that I have, I'm more than a little terrified. But I suppose, the argument makes some sense. In Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi, Leia is the first of her team to meet an Ewok, and when the rest of the crew is captured by the little furry things, they find Leia already at the Ewok village, and with a change of clothes. She's wearing a dress that she certainly wasn't wearing before, and so where did it come from?

There's no sign of other humans, and certainly not enough time has passed for the dress to have been made specifically for Leia, so the idea here is that the dress is left over from a human woman the Ewoks actually consumed. It's a theory, and I suppose it fits what few facts we have, but it's more than a little terrifying to consider, as Mark Hamill points out.

I mean, are there other explanations regarding how the dress got there? Sure. There's no particular reason to believe that Ewoks have never seen humans before. There are a couple of made-for-TV Ewok movies, now found on Disney+ that show humans crash landing on the forest moon and, while those movies are not officially considered canon anymore, one of the previous chronologies given for the movies indicates they take place prior to Return of the Jedi, and so perhaps the dress came from Catarine Towani and was left behind. How's that for a deep cut.

Even without that specific connection to a piece of Star Wars media that we've seen, there are countless explanations that are technically possible that don't include Ewoks eating people. Having said that, The movie does indicate that the Ewoks plan to cook Luke and Han and serve them for dinner at a banquet for C-3PO, so this explanation does also fit.

Up Next

The Strange Role Ewoks Play In The Post-Jedi Star Wars Universe
More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Mark Hamill Has The Perfect Response To James Gunn Finishing The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Script news 2d Mark Hamill Has The Perfect Response To James Gunn Finishing The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Script Jamil David
Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Reveals Wild Original Plans For Chewbacca In A New Hope news 4d Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Reveals Wild Original Plans For Chewbacca In A New Hope Dirk Libbey
Star Wars: Dog Goes Viral For Hilarious Reaction To Darth Vader, And Mark Hamill Approves news 3w Star Wars: Dog Goes Viral For Hilarious Reaction To Darth Vader, And Mark Hamill Approves Dirk Libbey

Trending Movies

Herself Jan 8, 2021 Herself Rating TBD
Nomadland Feb 19, 2021 Nomadland 9
Judas And The Black Messiah Feb 12, 2021 Judas And The Black Messiah 8
Dune Oct 1, 2021 Dune Rating TBD
Monster Hunter Dec 25, 2020 Monster Hunter 7
The Crazy Way Falcon And The Winter Soldier’s Anthony Mackie Learned About Captain America 4 TBD The Crazy Way Falcon And The Winter Soldier’s Anthony Mackie Learned About Captain America 4 Rating TBD
Bachelorette Spoilers: Why Katie Thurston Might Be Our Most Decisive Lead Yet TBD Bachelorette Spoilers: Why Katie Thurston Might Be Our Most Decisive Lead Yet Rating TBD
10 Wrestling Documentaries To Watch On Peacock TBD 10 Wrestling Documentaries To Watch On Peacock Rating TBD
Mask Life Not Always A Pro For Celebs As Oblivious TikToker Told Adam Sandler He'd Need To Wait 30 Minutes For IHOP TBD Mask Life Not Always A Pro For Celebs As Oblivious TikToker Told Adam Sandler He'd Need To Wait 30 Minutes For IHOP Rating TBD
Why Netflix's Shadow And Bone Made That Key Change To Ben Barnes' Darkling TBD Why Netflix's Shadow And Bone Made That Key Change To Ben Barnes' Darkling Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information