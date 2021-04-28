Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Addresses Horrifying Ewok Theory

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Most of the time, if you're enjoying the movie that you're watching and you're really engrossed in the story, you won't notice those little moments that, perhaps, don't make a great deal of sense. If, however, you watch a great movie many times, you might eventually start to notice the things that got by you the first few times. At this point, it feels like the original Star Wars trilogy has been nitpicked to death, but there is at least one element, involving the Ewoks in Return of the Jedi, that apparently Mark Hamill had never considered, and now that it's been brought to his attention, he's trying to forget he ever heard it.