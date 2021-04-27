Following Godzilla Vs. Kong, The MonsterVerse Is Taking A Titan-Sized Step Forward

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Before the release of Godzilla vs. Kong, the fate of the MonsterVerse felt, at best, uncertain. Godzilla: King of the Monsters' performance had weakened what was a strong contender in a world of tentpole warfare. But now, after a Titan-sized victory has landed in the lap of Warner Bros and Legendary, a step forward of that very same magnitude may be underway. If current reporting is true, director Adam Wingard may not only be in talks for the next MonsterVerse film, there’s already a promising concept that could be in the works.