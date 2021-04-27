Following Godzilla Vs. Kong, The MonsterVerse Is Taking A Titan-Sized Step Forward

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Before the release of Godzilla vs. Kong, the fate of the MonsterVerse felt, at best, uncertain. Godzilla: King of the Monsters' performance had weakened what was a strong contender in a world of tentpole warfare. But now, after a Titan-sized victory has landed in the lap of Warner Bros and Legendary, a step forward of that very same magnitude may be underway. If current reporting is true, director Adam Wingard may not only be in talks for the next MonsterVerse film, there’s already a promising concept that could be in the works.
Per news breaking from THR, Adam Wingard is in early discussions to become the first director to return to the MonsterVerse. Previously, each entry leading to Godzilla vs. Kong had seen a fresh set of eyes settling into the director’s chair. However, after this clash of the Titans gave the pandemic box office a huge boost, it seems that Legendary is keen to keep the increasingly busy Wingard on board. Oh, and about that idea that’s allegedly floating around these negotiations? Well, we hope you’re ready for Son of Kong to become the first step in this new age of Titans.
Already, the largest question that Adam Wingard and MonsterVerse fans probably have is just where this will fit into the timeline of both Wingard and Warner Bros’ busy schedules. Mr. Wingard, in particular, is keeping quite busy, as he’s lined up a Thundercats movie with that very studio, as well as a Face/Off sequel he’s tackling with frequent collaborator Simon Barrett. While one of those projects could very easily be moved, obviously the follow up to the John Travolta/Nicolas Cage classic is going to be the more pressing engagement on the table.
Then again, it might not be that big of a deal, as whatever this Godzilla vs. Kong followup happens to be, it still needs a script. Undoubtedly, the concepts to choose from will come from the MonsterVerse writers room that’s seen a think tank of writers crafting scenarios to continue the good work from. But that’s not to say that there’s a complete, ready-to-go draft of anything sitting on Adam Wingard’s desk right now.
Even if a script for Son of Kong existed, there’s one more hurdle that could buy Wingard some time: the success of Godzilla vs. Kong. Just as that project had its own story obviously retooled after Godzilla: King of the Monsters failed to set the world on fire, the success of Adam Wingard’s movie will influence where this next project goes. All we’re left with at the moment is a very exciting prospect that could see the MonsterVerse hitting its stride, with Wingard along for the ride.
