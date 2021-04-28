Why Enchanted’s Sequel On Disney+ Took So Long, According To Patrick Dempsey

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

When Disney’s Enchanted hit theaters, it was an instant hit. The combination of classic animation and fairy tale satire was praised for its unconventional approach to the Disney formula. As with any hit film, rumors of a sequel soon began to circulate. They didn’t seem to amount to much - after all, Enchanted was originally released in 2007, almost fifteen years ago. However, Disney has since announced that the long-awaited sequel, entitled Disenchanted, is gearing up to begin production.