Why Enchanted’s Sequel On Disney+ Took So Long, According To Patrick Dempsey

Patrick Dempsey Enchanted screenshot
When Disney’s Enchanted hit theaters, it was an instant hit. The combination of classic animation and fairy tale satire was praised for its unconventional approach to the Disney formula. As with any hit film, rumors of a sequel soon began to circulate. They didn’t seem to amount to much - after all, Enchanted was originally released in 2007, almost fifteen years ago. However, Disney has since announced that the long-awaited sequel, entitled Disenchanted, is gearing up to begin production.

It hasn’t been an easy road. Many films get stuck in development hell, cycling through directors and writers until the project gets dropped due to lack of interest. The Enchanted sequel has been in the works since 2010 and was titled Disenchanted in 2016. Patrick Dempsey, who plays Robert Philip, the love interest to Amy Adams' Giselle, shed some light on the subject, telling Variety:

Every year they were like, ‘We’re going to do this. It’s going to get done,’ but then no one could agree on the script. It’s such an important film for them and it’s a satire. It’s not a typical Disney movie. It’s kind of off-brand a little bit. Yet we give honor to all of those Disney movies that have come before and they finally now have figured it out. And we’re old enough, so it’s like a midlife crisis movie.

But it seems like the wait will be worth it. Not only are Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams returning, composer Alan Menken excitedly confirmed that James Marsden and Idina Menzel will also reprise their roles as Prince Edward and Nancy, respectively. Dempsey shared that same kind of enthusiasm with the following:

The story is getting better and better. There’s a great cast coming together. And the musical numbers, I get to sing and dance. To work with everybody again after 14 years is just really exciting. We need some escapism right now. We need those romantic comedies and those musicals to get people out of the doldrums that we’re in.

It's also worth mentioning that fans of McDreamy will get the chance to see Patrick Dempsey do something he’s never done before: sing. Here's what the actor had to say about that:

I’ve never ever sung publicly — for a reason. So bear with me. I hope the fans embrace it. But they’ve set me up for success and the lyrics are really fun. The numbers have really great choreography. And the premise is going to be interesting.

And this isn't not the only bit of Disenchanted news that's come out recently. Snow White’s Seven Dwarfs will reportedly join Patrick Dempsey and the other returning cast members. Princesses, magic and classic Disney characters? Sign me up!

Disenchanted doesn’t have a release date yet, but it will be exclusive to Disney+. If you're not subscribed to the Mouse House's streaming service, you can do so with this link.

