What It Was Like For Fantastic Four’s Jamie Bell And Michael B. Jordan To Reunite On Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse

I think I've seen him maybe socially a couple of times in between. But you know, certainly between that movie and this movie a lot has happened in his life, and he's become like a global, stratospheric movie star, through great choices and, and great work of course. But a lot can change between a person from that point and this point. So I was always kind like a little trepidatious to be like, 'God, I hope he's still chill. I hope he still like a good guy. I hope he still cares about it, cares about what he's doing.' And what I discovered was that this is a man who has doubled down on his dedication and his commitment.