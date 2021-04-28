Disney+'s Luca Trailer Is A Colorful Fish Out Of Water Story... Literally

Luca looks like a great deal of fun. We can also expect it will come with a great deal of heart. And like Soul before it, viewers will be able to enjoy it all at home on Disney+. Right up until a couple months ago the plan was still for Luca to see a theatrical release and while that's not happening, Luca is still a unique film in the current Disney slate as it's the only one set to go only to the streaming platform. Both Cruella, which opens before Luca, and Black Widow, which comes out after, are set to get simultaneous releases both on streaming (with an upcharge) and in theaters, but Luca will only be found on Disney+.