Why Walt Disney World Could Increase Capacity Soon

For the last several months Walt Disney World has been operating at about 35% of total capacity. The need for social distancing has limited the number of people which are allowed in the park at any given time, which has in turn limited what the theme parks are able to offer. Not all Disney World cast members have come back to work since the parks reopened because there simply aren't enough people in the parks to justify opening every attraction, gift shop and dining location. However, the state of Florida just made a major change to its pandemic rules, which has potentially opened the door to let Walt Disney World let more people in the parks.