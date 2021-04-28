Kevin Hart Has A 7-Foot Co-Star In Borderlands Movie And Jamie Lee Curtis Can't Get Enough Of The Height Difference

You know things will get crazy in a live-action Borderlands movie, but I didn’t know it was about to get man-who-is-absolutely-jacked-and-over-7-feet-tall crazy. A Dutch bodybuilder named Olivier Ritchiers has been cast in Borderlands, and when he stands next to co-star Kevin Hart, who is almost a whole two feet shorter, it's wild. Jaime Lee Curtis, who also will be starring in the film adaptation of the Borderlands video game, can’t get enough of the two stars' height difference.