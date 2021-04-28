Jennifer Lopez's Shotgun Wedding Has Found A New Release Date After Armie Hammer Drama

That could have been you, Armie Hammer, but you had to go and be the source of multiple scandals! The actor has seen his slate of upcoming projects totally diminish in recent weeks, as he has been removed from a number of films since stories began to break about his personal life. While the Rebecca star has two movies that are completed and yet to be released, including Death on the Nile starring opposite real life Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, he does not have any productions on his schedule.