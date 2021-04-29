James Gunn Compares The Suicide Squad To Guardians Of The Galaxy

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Over the past decade, superhero movies have become a behemoth force in the entertainment industry. While James Gunn is a household name for his acclaimed work on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies, we’ll soon be treated to his DC debut The Suicide Squad. And now Gunn has compared these two wild ensemble flicks.