Someone Added Henry Cavill’s Mustache Back To Justice League, And I Can’t Look Away

Long ago, and an entire cut of Justice League away, there was the legend of Henry Cavill’s mustache. Unable to shave it due to his commitments on Mission: Impossible - Fallout, the reshoots for Joss Whedon’s version of Justice League required heavy CGI to digitally remove said mustache from the “finished” film. No one has seen footage of Cavill’s mustache from that shoot, but it’s intrigued the world to the point of wanting to see those hairy moments from behind the scenes. Now a team has added that infamous mustache back to Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel, and I can’t look away.
Just as the fabled Zack Snyder’s Justice League sat in Warner Bros’ archives waiting to be unleashed, so too does the footage that saw Henry Cavill don the tights with full facial furniture. Truly inspired, a team of digital effects artists engaged in a project that they hope will convince Warner Bros to release “The Mustache Cut.” The results from Corridor Digital are as impressive, and silly, as you’d expect:
Through three different methods, deep fakes, compositing and CGI, restoring Henry Cavill’s mustache to Justice League becomes an actual reality. Using everything from footage in Mission: Impossible - Fallout, as well as some other tools that allowed the addition of any sort of mustache, options were explored and exhausted. After mixing the three modes together, the results are hard to argue with.
So how does it look compared to what we saw in the film? Well, it looks a lot better than the CGI in Justice League did. Not to mention that the story of the short trailer the crew put together feels more entertaining than the theatrical cut that sank the film into infamy. Telling a story of a Superman who loses his mustache thanks to the evil Steppenwolf cutting it off his superface, Mustache League is the proud fruit of Corridor Digital’s labors.
For the most part, it’s fun and games on display in the Justice League-themed video displayed above. But what’s becoming more apparent is the fact that through amazing programs and tools at the disposal of fans far and wide, the limits to what can be done by amateurs are starting to disappear. The results may not be perfect, but the mustachioed Superman of Henry Cavill looks a lot more natural than the finished CGI shown in Justice League.
Thankfully, by the time Zack Snyder’s Justice League rolled into town, the Last Son of Krypton looked a lot better in his clean shaven form. Those results are currently available in the HBO Max library, waiting for fans to stream all four hours of justice that are now released into the world. But don’t let the lack of subscription stop you from seeing it for yourself, as you can check out the discounted six month prepaid subscription offer that’ll let you see what’s stache-d away in the HBO streaming library.