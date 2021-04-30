Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Shares Hilarious Video Of Harrison Ford Dropping F-Bomb After Magic Trick

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It’s no secret that Star Wars is a worldwide phenomenon that has entertained audiences for decades. Plenty of moviegoers were brought up on George Lucas’ colorful world, making actors Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford icons in the process. And Hamill recently shared a hilarious video of Ford dropping an F-Bomb following a magic trick.