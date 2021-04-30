Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Shares Hilarious Video Of Harrison Ford Dropping F-Bomb After Magic Trick

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
It’s no secret that Star Wars is a worldwide phenomenon that has entertained audiences for decades. Plenty of moviegoers were brought up on George Lucas’ colorful world, making actors Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford icons in the process. And Hamill recently shared a hilarious video of Ford dropping an F-Bomb following a magic trick.
Both Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford are known for their signature personalities, as well as portraying beloved Star Wars characters. Hamill regularly shares tidbits about their time together, to the delight of fans. And when a video went viral of Ford freaking out over practical magic, Hamill couldn’t help but offer his two cents. Check it out below.
While Han Solo might believe in The Force, it looks like magic has the ability to still freak Harrison Ford out. So much so that he’s willing to tell you to get the hell out of his house. And according to Mark Hamill, that’s typical behavior of his co-star and friend.
Mark Hamill shared the hilarious video of Harrison Ford over on his personal Twitter account. Hamill is super active on social media, and is constantly communicating with the Star Wars fandom. So it makes sense that Hamill would have his own take on the viral video of Ford dropping an F-bomb.
In Harrison Ford’s defense, the magic trick shown in the video is pretty mind blowing. Somehow the magician managed to get Ford’s card into the middle of a fruit innocently sitting in his kitchen. It’s a wild trick, one that convinced Indiana Jones to promptly kick the magician out of his home.
The relationship shared between Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill makes their respective characters’ fates in the Star Wars sequel trilogy somewhat upsetting. Han and Luke never actually reunited, with Han being killed by Kylo Ren before Luke appeared for the first time in The Force Awakens’ final scene. Hamill himself has expressed his own disappointment in this plot choice, but that was unfortunately how the cookie crumbled.
It should be interesting to see what comes next for Star Wars on the big screen. While TV shows like The Mandalorian are getting a ton of focus, all future movies could be free from connections to Skywalker Saga. The first of these projects is Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, so the pressure is on.
Harrison Ford may have retired as Han Solo, but he’ll be reprising his role as Indiana Jones in another sequel. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.