Tom Cruise Reportedly Got Mad Again On The Mission: Impossible 7 Set, But This Time The Reason's Pretty Amusing

When it comes to filmmaking, Tom Cruise is extremely passionate about his work. Sometimes, his passion can even reportedly ruin some takes. Other times, it can lead to some embarrassing viral moments. The actor reportedly got mad again working on Mission: Impossible, but for an amusing reason this time.
According to The Daily Mail, the Mission: Impossible 7 star reportedly got annoyed over some noisy trees. Sources alleged Tom Cruise was frustrated over some branches constantly brushing against his trailer’s roof as he rested between takes. It reportedly got so bad that the actor called some local tree trimmers to cut down those pesky branches.
Set insiders revealed the move was unusual for the usually cool and collective Tom Cruise. The Mission: Impossible 7 source said to The Daily Mail:
There isn't much Tom can't put up with. So, imagine how baffled everyone was when there was such a fuss made over a tree.
But reportedly Tom Cruise wasn’t the only one annoyed by those menacing trees. Other Mission: Impossible cast members were allegedly annoyed by the branches as well. Some cast members couldn’t stand the annoying branches brushing against the roof as they visited and relaxed with the actor-producer in his trailer. Of course, being the good guy Cruise is, he would want to make sure everyone on set is comfortable.
Cutting down those unruly branches was a silly but perfect example of those annoying occurrences in the workplace. Whether it’s a beeping microwave or a flickering light, we all have those things that just irk your nerves to no end. Sometimes, you can get the situation remedied. Tom Cruise is a man of action, and quickly moved to remedy the situation. Getting rid of those annoying branches was probably necessary to everyone’s sanity while continuing to work on Mission: Impossible's sequels.
Dealing with some noisy trees was the less dramatic news to come from Tom Cruise and Mission: Impossible 7, to say the least. Throughout 2020, the film has faced multiple shutdowns and restarts because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This, of course, led to the seventh installment being pushed back several times. But the whammy came in Dec. 2020 when Cruise reportedly went nuclear on the crew for not following proper safety protocol. This led to some crew members quitting the production, and the set shutting down early for the holidays. But Cruise extended an olive branch by gifting the crew before the holidays. After the holidays, the actor along with the Mission: Impossible cast and crew picked up filming again, which is currently still ongoing.
Everyone needs a moment to relax even someone as big as Tom Cruise. So, taking care of those noisy trees was necessary for Cruise’s peace of mind. Hopefully, all the little and big problems won’t show up when Mission: Impossible 7 arrives in theaters on May 27, 2022.