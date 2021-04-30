Tom Cruise Reportedly Got Mad Again On The Mission: Impossible 7 Set, But This Time The Reason's Pretty Amusing

Dealing with some noisy trees was the less dramatic news to come from Tom Cruise and Mission: Impossible 7, to say the least. Throughout 2020, the film has faced multiple shutdowns and restarts because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This, of course, led to the seventh installment being pushed back several times. But the whammy came in Dec. 2020 when Cruise reportedly went nuclear on the crew for not following proper safety protocol. This led to some crew members quitting the production, and the set shutting down early for the holidays. But Cruise extended an olive branch by gifting the crew before the holidays. After the holidays, the actor along with the Mission: Impossible cast and crew picked up filming again, which is currently still ongoing.