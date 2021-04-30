news

Mortal Kombat's Lewis Tan Shares Hilarious Behind The Scenes Photos Of A Major Fighter

Goro in Mortal Kombat
Warner Bros. made an unprecedented change to its release strategy over the past year. 2021 movies are arriving in theaters and HBO Max simultaneously, the most recent example of this being Simon McQuoid’s Mortal Kombat. The R-rated video game adaptation has gotten praised for its stellar action, but actor Lewis Tan recently shared a hilarious behind the scenes look at Prince Goro.

The new Mortal Kombat movie featured a handful of iconic characters, including the behemoth four-armed Goro. Creating that fighter needed a ton of visual effects, and now we can see what it was like actually battling Goro thanks to the social media of Cole Young actor Lewis Tan. Check it out below.

Lewis Tan's Instagram story

There are some things one can’t unsee. And while Goro was a terrifying presence during his brief appearance in Mortal Kombat, it turns out he was far less intimidating on the set. Let’s break down what we’re being shown here.

The above image comes to us from the Instagram Story of Lewis Tan. Since Mortal Kombat arrived one week ago, the cast and crew has finally been able to break the silence about their experience filming the video game adaptation. And that includes some less than glamorous shots from the movie’s set.

The image shared by Lewis Tan shows what it really took to bring Goro to life in Mortal Kombat. The actor battling Tan’s Cole had to rock motion capture pajamas, while also walking on stilts. What’s more, a stand-in for Goro’s head is worn over his head, allowing Tan to act opposite the hulking character.

The set up to film as Goro feels similar to what we’ve seen from massive characters in the superhero genre. Josh Brolin wore similar motion capture pajamas and a false head to portray Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Although I have to say that the Goro face wearing a mask for safety is a hilarious touch.

Mortal Kombat fans were excited to see how Goro would factor into the new movie, especially since the fighter was famously adapted in the 1995 original film. This updated version was certainly more terrifying, and met a fate far more gruesome at the hands of Cole Young.

Mortal Kombat is out in theaters and homes now. Be sure to check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Mortal Kombat: What Fans Are Saying About The Video Game Adaptation
