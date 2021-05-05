Mortal Kombat: 6 Star-Studded Facts About Johnny Cage

Johnny Cage Has Died And Been Resurrected In The Past… Multiple Times

Okay, so I hope you’re sitting down for this, but the reports of Johnny Cage’s death have been greatly exaggerated. I’ll try to explain. So, Shao Khan’s evil forces have come down to earth in Mortal Kombat 3, and the centaur, Motaro, kills Johnny Cage. Or was it Kintato who killed him? Actually, it was both of them since the story has been retconned a couple times.

Here’s the crazy part, though. So, with Earthrealm and Outworld becoming one during the events of Mortal Kombat 3, Heaven is kind of in flux. This is how Johnny’s soul comes back to earth, and he lives to fight another day. But I’m not done yet. He was then killed again in the game Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance, only to be brought back by Onaga to serve him… But wait, I’m still not done. Cage was also later killed again in the game Mortal Kombat: Armageddon where we see his decapitated head. Since then, Johnny Cage has stayed alive in all the later games. Did you get all that?