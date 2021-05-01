Anthony Ramos’ New Transformers Movie Has Cast A Judas And The Black Messiah Star

Some of the stars have also expressed interest in returning for more. Bumblebee star John Cena would love to make a sequel to the 2018 hit. With bonafide stars and burgeoning ones, Transformers has a lot of options with the amount of talent it can cultivate for the future of the franchise. With these most recent films, it would seem the producers are putting strong focus on Having talented actors with great chemistry in the midst of all the spectacle that comes with the giant robots.