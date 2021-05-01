Anthony Ramos’ New Transformers Movie Has Cast A Judas And The Black Messiah Star

Anthony Ramos, who has recently stripped down to his underwear for a Calvin Klein ad, is currently set to be the leading man in the new Transformers movie. The new Transformers movies are being made with some support from some Marvel talent, and a new saga is adding some serious and in-demand acting talent to its cast. Now, it would appear that Ramos will be joined by a Judas And The Black Messiah star.
The new Transformers movie has cast Judas And The Black Messiah breakout Dominique Fishback to star opposite Anthony Ramos, per Deadline. Fishback has been on the rise over the past few years, having starred in notable films like The Hate U Give and Project Power, the latter of which paired her with Jamie Foxx. It's nice to see she's following up her role in the Daniel Kaluuya-led drama with one of the biggest franchises out there.
Adding two exceptionally talented and on-fire actors to lead your franchise’s next big movie seems like a good move, especially with the sheer amount of Transformers projects in the works. The next major installment of the Transformers franchise is still in development but based on its casting choices, it’s taking its time making its decisions to ensure the franchise hits big again.
The Transformers franchise started way back in 2007 with director Michael Bay, who oversaw the series until 2017’s Transformers: Last Knight. The series’s most recent entry was the 2018 spinoff Bumblebee, which has invigorated interest in the series and the renewed focus on creating new stories in this universe.
The Transformers movies have been influential and unique in the saturated land of mega-franchises, inspiring certain aspects within films like the fantastic Godzilla vs. Kong. Having the staying power necessary to be around for over a decade and still going strong means that the Transformers franchise has a firm fanbase that is looking for even more giant robot mayhem for years to come.
Some of the stars have also expressed interest in returning for more. Bumblebee star John Cena would love to make a sequel to the 2018 hit. With bonafide stars and burgeoning ones, Transformers has a lot of options with the amount of talent it can cultivate for the future of the franchise. With these most recent films, it would seem the producers are putting strong focus on Having talented actors with great chemistry in the midst of all the spectacle that comes with the giant robots.
Dominique Fishback is definitely a strong choice for this new chapter in the Transformers franchise. She's already dipped her toe into blockbuster territory with Project Power, so she should fit in well with this series. She and Anthony Ramos should be a fun pairing, and it'll be interesting to see what kind of characters they end up playing. All in all, the two should be able to shine should they stand alongside the iconic alien machines.