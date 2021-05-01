Zack Snyder’s Green Lantern Actor Shares Cool BTS Photos From His Justice League Shoot

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Earlier this year, DC fans finally got to see Zack Snyder’s Justice League after a lengthy campaign for his vision of the team-up film. The director shared the epic 4-hour cut he had intended on back in 2017 alongside some additional photography he shot just for the streaming release. But even Snyder’s cut is not without missing pieces, considering a new Green Lantern was going to make an appearance.
Zack Snyder cast Wayne T. Carr as his John Stewart for his version of Justice League, however as he revealed on CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast, Warner Bros asked him to remove the introduction of the hero from the HBO Max release. Carr has now offered a glimpse of his short time as Green Lantern on Twitter:
Wayne T. Carr had SnyderVerse fans in awe this morning with this image of himself on the set of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. He is wearing a CG suit and in front of a couple walls of green screen in the filmmaker’s actual driveway. He shared the photo alongside the popular hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse before posting Snyder’s own shot of him on set:
It really happened. Wayne T. Carr in fact suited up as John Stewart for the DC movie, but it never made it into the cut at the request of Warner Bros. Last month, Snyder explained the setup now seen in these photos and context as to what happened on set:
He's an amazing actor, an amazingly kind gentleman. I said, 'Look, there's a chance that this doesn't make it in the movie. We are shooting it in my driveway.’ I'm not 100% sure he thought it was real, legit… We had made him a CG suit and because it was COVID and we couldn't really do a real suit. The mandate was to make it look as physical as possible.
Basically, Zack Snyder took a gamble shooting the Green Lantern scene hoping it may have a shot in ZSJL, but it ended up being another lost opportunity for the filmmaker. Warner Bros has made it clear that there are no plans to continue Snyder’s vision with any additional films about DC heroes. This past week, the studio cast Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner in an unrelated Green Lantern series.
But now that an element of the footage is out there regarding Wayne T. Carr’s John Stewart, it has inspired #ReleaseTheGreenLanternScene to trend on Twitter. Even without Carr uttering a word or being showcased in his full Green Lantern costume, fans are urging the scene to come out as some are calling the casting “perfect.”
We'll keep you updated if Zack Snyder decides to offer more pieces to his Green Lantern. In the meantime, Zack Snyder's Justice League is available to stream on HBO Max.