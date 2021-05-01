Zack Snyder’s Green Lantern Actor Shares Cool BTS Photos From His Justice League Shoot

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Earlier this year, DC fans finally got to see Zack Snyder’s Justice League after a lengthy campaign for his vision of the team-up film. The director shared the epic 4-hour cut he had intended on back in 2017 alongside some additional photography he shot just for the streaming release. But even Snyder’s cut is not without missing pieces, considering a new Green Lantern was going to make an appearance.